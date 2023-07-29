November 26, 1935—July 27, 2023

Duane J. Emanuel, 87, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away on July 27, 2023. He was born on the family farm on Nov. 26, 1935, in Webster, Nebraska, to Joseph and Martha (Plantenberg) Emanuel.

While growing up in Webster, Nebraska, he joined 4-H in grade school showing Holstein dairy calves. He won numerous ribbons and awards, in 1952 he won the state dairy judging championship. Duane graduated from Dodge High School in 1953. He joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1955 – 1957. He moved to North Bend in 1960. Duane married MaryAnn Chapman on Oct. 7, 1961, at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Duane had several occupations including farming, welding, and heavy equipment operations. He also truly enjoyed baseball, he played for many years, and then coached Little League baseball, Legion Baseball and Town Team Baseball. Duane umpired baseball for many years.

Duane was a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Clyde, Nebraska. He was member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend, serving years as church Sacristan, EMHC and on the Parrish council. He was a lifetime member of AmVets, a lifetime member of 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council #3736 of North Bend, Fr. Leo Raus 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Council #2071 of North Bend/Fremontlair and held several Knights of Columbus offices. He was a board member and past president of the North Bend Senior Center, a member of the Park Board, and on the planning Commission.

Duane is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Patricia Emanuel; son, Rev. Steven D. Emanuel; brothers: Wendell (MaryAnn) Emanuel of North Bend; sister, Rosanne Eikmeier of Dodge, Nebraska, and sister-in-law and husband, Betty (Ed) Watt of North Bend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Martha; parents-in-law, Mike and Belle Chapman; brother and his wife, Jerome (Lorraine) Emanuel; and brother-in-law, Delbert Eikmeier.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend, Nebraska. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary at 7 p.m., also at the church. Interment and military honors will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

