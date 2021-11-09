August 12, 1934 – November 5, 2021

Duane H. Blowers, age 87, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Duane was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Nelson, New York, to Howard and Irma (Heisted) Blowers. He graduated from Stockbridge Valley High School in Munnsville, New York. He then serviced in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Ranger from 1954-1958. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Thule Air Base in Greenland, Offutt AFB in Omaha and Lowry AFB in Lowry, Colorado. He met his future wife at a dinner/dance graduation ceremony at Offutt. He married Janice (Barta) on Oct. 1, 1960, at St. James Catholic Church in Mead, Nebraska. God blessed them with six awesome sons, two beautiful daughters, 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Duane was very invested in his children’s lives being active in Clarkson PTA, CCD, and school board, Ames School Board and North Bend Boosters. He coached Pee Wee baseball and was a Den-Dad in Boy Scouts. He was so proud to have built a home for his family when they moved from Fremont to an acreage five miles north of Ames, Nebraska. He loved having a big garden and tending the six acres, including five acres of wild habitats.

Duane worked for the Department of Utilities from 1962-1996, working his way up from maintenance crew to shift supervisor in the control room.

After retiring from D.U., Duane took woodcarving classes and became an excellent woodcarver. He was a member of the Pathfinder Carving Club where he made many wonderful friends. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for 42 years serving as a lector, and a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner for 13 years serving as an EMHC. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus where he helped sell Tootsie Rolls and baked corn bread for the fish fries. Duane’s sense of humor endeared him to his grandchildren. His love of friends and family and gift of hospitality will be missed by all who knew him.

Survived by his wife, Janice of Fremont; sons, James (Roxi) of Milford, Nebraska, Jeffrey (Laura) of Henderson, Nevada, Joseph of Fremont, Jerome (Jodi), John, and Jason (Amber), all of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughters, Debbie (Joe) Kerr of Lincoln and Denise (Chad) Sellers of David City, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; grandson, Zach Blowers; brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, with a K of C Living Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont. Visitation continues Saturday from 12-1 p.m., prior to the Mass at church. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to Habitat For Humanity or LifeHouse in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.