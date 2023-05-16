Duane M. Rath
July 9, 1937 - May 14, 2023
Duane M. Rath, 85 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Nye Pointe Health in Fremont.
The Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Private interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490