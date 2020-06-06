× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 1, 1952—May 30, 2020

Duane R. Legband, age 68 of Benedict, NE died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Benedict. He was born January 1, 1952 at Fremont, NE to Delbert and Leota (Dames) Legband. Duane worked for the City of York for 44 years retiring in 2018 He was an active collector of many things. He loved classic cars, antiques, movies and traveling. He thoroughly loved being with his family and friends.

On September 8, 1984, he was married to Gwen Layton at York.

He is survived by his wife Gwen of Benedict and his son Michael Legband also of Benedict. Also surviving is a brother Kenneth Peterson Jr of Georgia and two sisters Mary Thoman of York and Deanna Pedersen of Grand Island, NE. Nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Gail and two sisters Darlene and Betty.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Duane has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.

