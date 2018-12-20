August 23, 1926 – December 19, 2018
Dwaine E. Huscher, 92 years, of Cedar Bluffs died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Dwaine was born Aug. 23, 1926, in Cedar Bluffs to John A. and Martha (Jessen) Huscher.
He grew up in Cedar Bluffs and was a 1942 graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School. He served in the Army Air Force from Feb. 8, 1945, to Nov. 14, 1945, and then was a member of the USAFR until Nov. 13, 1948. Dwaine married Betty J. Styskal on Nov. 21, 1953, at Wahoo. He farmed near Cedar Bluffs until moving to Elkhorn in 1960. He lived there until 1976 while being employed at AT&T in Omaha. The couple moved back to Cedar Bluffs and he retired in 1988.
He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. He was also a member of American Legion Post 158 in Cedar Bluffs.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of 65 years, of Cedar Bluffs; sons, Dr. John (Carla) Huscher of Norfolk, Commander (retired) Paul (Violeta) Huscher of Chula Vista, California, Dwaine Mark (Becky) Huscher of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, Steve (Kelly) Huscher of Andover, Kansas, and Theodore “Ted” (Nora) Huscher of Lincoln; brother, Rev. Fred Huscher of Romoland, California; sister, Marylin LeGrande of Millard; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Lois; and sister-in-law, Ann Huscher.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. Burial with military honors will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to Special Kids Interested Parents (SKIP) to assist children with special needs (especially autism) to attend Big Springs School.
