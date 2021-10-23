November 20, 1930 – October 21, 2021

Dwight L. Phillips, 90, of Fremont, Nebraska passed away, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Nye Legacy. He was born Nov. 20, 1930, in Pawnee City, Nebraska, to Willis and Elsie (Taube) Phillips.

Dwight grew up on the farm near Pawnee City and graduated from Lewiston, Nebraska, High School. He lived at Blue Springs, Nebraska, prior to coming to Fremont in 1955 when he started working for Little Audrey’s Trucking. Dwight married Patricia “Pat” Davis on Dec. 29, 1956, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2018. He worked as a dispatcher and in the office before driving for them from 1963-1988. Dwight drove for Sam Bowman Trucking for seven years and worked at Denning RV Sales and then retired from CF Industries after five years with them.

He is survived by his sons, Gary Phillips of Fremont and David Phillips (LeAnn Baker) of Filley, Nebraska; daughter, Cindy Bassinger of Lindsborg, Kansas; brothers, Marvin Phillips pf Beatrice, Nebraska, and Francis (Mary) Phillips of Valley, Nebraska; sister, Shirley (Delbert) Bartels of Blue Springs; numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat; daughter, Linda Hermsmeier; grandson, Miner Bassinger; sisters, Lila, Alice and Lucille; brothers, Ernie, Richard and Walter; son-in-law, Scott Bassinger; and sister-in-law, Janet Phillips.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, also at Moser’s.

Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the family.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.