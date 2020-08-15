× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 13, 1925 – Aug. 14, 2020

E. Geraldine ‘Gerri’ Tank, 95, of Fremont passed away early Friday morning (Aug. 14, 2020) in Dunklau Gardens, Fremont.

Eunice Geraldine Wehmeyer was born in Arlington, Nebraska, on April 13, 1925, to Walter and Elma (Hilgenkamp) Wehmeyer. She was baptized April 20, 1925, and confirmed in 1939, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of Arlington. She grew up on the farm near Arlington, and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School and church. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1942.

With her sister, Bernice, she went to Chicago and worked as a waitress. She attended the Chicago Musical College and the Conservatory of Music.

On Oct. 9, 1947, Gerri was married to Francis E. Tank in the city of Chicago at the courthouse and later, on Sept. 3, 1949, they had a ceremony in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Arlington.

The couple moved to Fremont in 1953. Here, she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was secretary of the church for a number of years. She also had worked at the Fremont Golf Club and Kindler’s Café.