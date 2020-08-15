April 13, 1925 – Aug. 14, 2020
E. Geraldine ‘Gerri’ Tank, 95, of Fremont passed away early Friday morning (Aug. 14, 2020) in Dunklau Gardens, Fremont.
Eunice Geraldine Wehmeyer was born in Arlington, Nebraska, on April 13, 1925, to Walter and Elma (Hilgenkamp) Wehmeyer. She was baptized April 20, 1925, and confirmed in 1939, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of Arlington. She grew up on the farm near Arlington, and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School and church. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1942.
With her sister, Bernice, she went to Chicago and worked as a waitress. She attended the Chicago Musical College and the Conservatory of Music.
On Oct. 9, 1947, Gerri was married to Francis E. Tank in the city of Chicago at the courthouse and later, on Sept. 3, 1949, they had a ceremony in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Arlington.
The couple moved to Fremont in 1953. Here, she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was secretary of the church for a number of years. She also had worked at the Fremont Golf Club and Kindler’s Café.
Gerri is survived by her husband, Francis E. Tank of Fremont, and her son, Byron Tank of Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elma Wehmeyer; sister, Bernice Grosse; and brother, Dorwin Wehmeyer.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Dan Heuer. Masks are suggested. Visitation will be at the church Monday beginning at 9 a.m. until service time. The committal will be in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to her church.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
