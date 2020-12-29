E. Vivian (Pieper) Hartwig

Vivian was born on Oct. 21, 1933, in Pender, Nebraska, the daughter of Friedrich and Emma (Ahlers) Pieper. She attended Pender High School, graduating in 1951. Vivian was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. She was baptized, confirmed and married there. On Oct. 21, 1956, Vivian was united in marriage to Kenneth Hartwig. For many years, Vivian worked at the Pender Court House as the Thurston County Assessor. Following her retirement, Vivian was active quilting as a member of two quilting guilds, was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, where she served as past president, member of Retired NE Assessors, the Classic’s Car Club of Onawa and the Nebraska Token Club. Along with her love for quilting, Vivian enjoyed researching family genealogy. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Over the many years she met a lot of people, and was common for her to know someone from just about everywhere she went.