Earl Edwin Brabec

The celebration of Earl’s life will be 10:30am Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Our Saviour’s Baptist Church in Elkhorn (20230 Hopper St.). Burial with Military Honors will be at 1:30pm in Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be Monday March 16 from 3pm to 8pm with the family present from 5pm to 7pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family.