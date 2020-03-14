Earl Edwin Brabec
Earl Edwin Brabec

February 28, 1928—March 10, 2020

Earl Edwin Brabec, 92, of Fremont went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020.

Born February 28, 1928 in Narka Kansas to Tony and Emma Brabec.

Survived by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis, sister Marjorie Gregory San Antonio, TX, children Suzanne, Sharon (Billy) Teegarden of Excelsior Springs MO, Susan Daniels of Omaha, Paul Daniels of Fremont and Jeff (Denise) Daniels Fremont, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Virgil, daughter Christine.

Earl was a devout Christian grandfather and guardian to his special grandson Andrew Daniels.

The celebration of Earl’s life will be 10:30am Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Our Saviour’s Baptist Church in Elkhorn (20230 Hopper St.). Burial with Military Honors will be at 1:30pm in Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be Monday March 16 from 3pm to 8pm with the family present from 5pm to 7pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family.

