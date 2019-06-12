August 17, 1926 – June 10, 2019
Earl Francis Pedersen, age 92, of Fremont died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Wisner Care Center in Wisner, Nebraska. He was born Aug. 17, 1926, at the family farm residence in Saunders County, Nebraska, to Gotfred and Ruby (Nelson) Pedersen. He attended rural Carey High School, Fremont Senior High School, and Midland College. He served in the U.S. Army from Aug. 8, 1945, to Feb. 2, 1947. He served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army in Belgium and Germany in WW2.
Earl was a former employee of Herman Petersen’s clothing store in Fremont, farmed and established a seed business. He enjoyed his many years playing softball, as a fast-pitch pitcher for Fremont Baker’s Sporting Goods and the Colon Town Team. He was also a noted vocal soloist. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was a charter member of the Pathfinder Chorus, a soloist in the Fremont High School Choir, Midland Lutheran College Choir, and First United Methodist Choir. He served on the District 82 School Board, Saunders County FHA, ASC, Pohocco Lutheran Cemetery Board, and Pohocco Township Board. He was a member of American Legion in Colon and the Yutan Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Earl married Virginia Beard at First United Methodist Church in Fremont on April 14, 1951. She survives along with sons, Dr. Jeffrey Pedersen and wife, Pam, of Fremont, Dr. Jon Pedersen and wife, Conni, of Blythwood, South Dakota, Kimberlee Eggers of Elwood; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gotfred and Ruby Pedersen; sisters, Doris Vasina and Marilyn Mallard; brothers, Harvey and Millard Pedersen.
Earl has requested no formal funeral. He will be buried at the Pohocco Lutheran Cemetery with a graveside service for immediate family only. Memorials to the Pohocco Lutheran Cemetery Association.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490