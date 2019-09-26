Earl L. Buck Jr.
July 12, 1956 – September 14, 2019
Earl L. Buck Jr., age 63, of Wahoo, Nebraska, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Fremont.
He was born July 12, 1956, at Mankato, Minnesota. Earl married Gayle Divis on Aug. 23, 2003, at Wahoo. Earl was a painter by trade but was also an extremely talented craftsman, building motorcycles, furniture, and many wood and art projects.
Survived by wife, Gayle Divis-Buck; daughter, Miranda (David) Pettit, Missouri; stepson, Jon-Erik (Beth) Divis, Wahoo; stepdaughter, Alethea Kugel, Florida; brothers, Don (Deanne) Buck, Fremont, Lyle (Jeannie) Preston, Minnesota, Leonard (Linda) Olsen, South Dakota, and David Buck, Rosalie; sister, Sheila (Jerry) Tierney, all Rosalie, Nebraska; grandchildren, Destiney and Michael; stepgrandchildren, Isaiah Richardson, Riley Kugel, Zayd Jones Kugel, Oscar and Flynn Divis; special self-chosen granddaughter, Kaetlynn "Scooter" Hall; brothers-in-law, Ronald Divis, Wahoo, Dic Divis (Lynne), Colorado, and Donald Divis (Nancy), Ceresco, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Ramona Mach, Washington; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by mother, Bernice (Sogge) Buck; brothers, Ron and Jessie Buck and Edward Olsen; grandson, Alexander Divis; and his many "friends" that have gone before him.
Celebration of Life Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation is 1 hour prior to the service at Moser's. A Life Celebration ride and gathering will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Make A Wish Foundation.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.