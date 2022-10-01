January 11, 1932 – September 23, 2022

Earl L. Echtenkamp, age 90, of Fremont died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion.

Earl was born Jan. 11, 1932, on the family farm north of Arlington, Nebraska, to Leonard and Esther (Scheer) Echtenkamp. The family moved to Fremont when Earl was in the eighth grade. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1949. He married Elayne Borg on July 23, 1950, at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. Earl worked various jobs, including making elevators in Valley and delivering rolls for Art Peters in Fremont before working 35 years with Hormel Foods in Fremont. During his Hormel years, in his spare time he remodeled homes, restored vintage cars, enjoyed bowling and coached the American Legion baseball team.

After Hormel retirement, he took a little time off and then worked 10 years for Rob-See-Co. In his “retirement” he loved to do woodworking, especially making clocks and selling “Grandpa’s Clocks” at local craft fairs. Earl was well known for his quick wit, sense of humor and his car buying negotiation skills. He enjoyed visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors: children, Sandi McMahon of Fremont, Gordie Echtenkamp of Dallas, Texas, Lynn Johnson of Folsom, California; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; chosen family, Julie and Dondi Eckert.

In remembrance of Earl, contributions may be made to: Hillcrest Hospice in memory of Earl Echtenkamp, 1820 Hillcrest Drive, Suite B, Bellevue, NE 68005.

A private family celebration of life will be held in remembrance of Earl and Elayne Echtenkamp on a future date in October. Private burial will be in Memorial Cemetery.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.