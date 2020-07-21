× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 12, 1940 – July 11, 2020

Earnie Parker, 79, lost his arduous battle with Parkinson's on July 11, 2020. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. During his second tour he served as an officer and helicopter pilot. He was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle, retired employee of KHUB, and powerful singer.

Left to cherish his memory are wife Linda; two children, Gary Ogden (Gretchen) and Sara Woods (Chris); five grandchildren, Clay Ogden (Sarah), Courtney Burbach, Emma, Ava, and Isabella Woods; brother, Everett "Shug" Parker; nieces, Paulette Parker and Keri Taylor (Parker). He was a faithful husband, father and friend.

His family is having a "Celebration of Life" at his home Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m. Pastor Allison Siburg of Salem of Fontanelle will be offering prayer at 5 p.m. Afterward, we will raise a glass and sing to a man that touched the lives of many.

