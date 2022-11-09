January 23, 1936 – October 20, 2022

Edith May Reese, 86, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Shalimar Gardens Memory Support.

Edith was born Jan. 23, 1936, near Craig, Nebraska, to Fred and Ella (Bushler) Mueller. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1954. She married Delano “George” Reese on Dec. 15, 1956, in Yutan, Nebraska. She worked for Hormel Foods in Fremont for a few years, Kalio Campers for 12 years and Campbell Soup Company for 8 years.

She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Edith was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary in Fremont. George preceded Edith in death on Sept. 3, 2022.

Edith is survived by her sons, Jeff (Karen) Reese of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Kelly (Mary) Reese of Fremont; three grandchildren, Lacey, Brandon, and Robyn; and four great-grandchildren, Carter, Kailoh, Kasai, and Koa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delano “George” Reese; seven brothers, Walt, Clarence, Emil, Eugene, Don, Bob, and Clinton; two sisters, Ethel Friedman and infant sister, Donna Jean.

A Celebration of Life Service is 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Eagles Club in Fremont.

Private family burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490