October 18, 1925 – July 26, 2019
Edithe “Edie” M. Hoffman, 93 years, of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, died July 26, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. Edithe was born Oct. 18, 1925, in Fremont to Dennis H and Myrtle E. (Wagner) Scarlett.
She attended school in Fremont and was a 1943 graduate of Fremont High School. After graduation she began working in the office at Gambles Warehouse in Fremont for 32 years. Edie married LeRoy V. Hoffman in Fremont on Aug. 15, 1947. He preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 1988.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fremont and was a member of the Church Altar Guild. She served on the Low Income Ministry Board of Directors and worked as a volunteer at Low Income Ministry. She was also a member of the Omaha Walking Club and Fontanelle Forest in Omaha.
Edie is survived by her nephew, Bryan (Robin) Whiting of Madison, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy; son, Tim Hoffman; and sisters, Betty Jean Joseph and Elsie Marie Halverson.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be designated to Nebraska Boys Ranch at Alliance, Nebraska.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490