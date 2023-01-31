Edna M. Bergquist

July 24, 1923 – January 27, 2023

Edna M. Bergquist, age 99, of Fremont, formerly of Uehling, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Edna was born July 24, 1923, in Humboldt, Nebraska, to Walter Sutorius and Emma Staus Sutorius. She attended country school and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1939. Edna received a music scholarship to the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1943, with a major in piano and a minor in organ at age 20. Edna played oboe in the Omaha symphony while the men were in World War II. Edna began playing the piano at age 4 and continued to play throughout her life.

Following graduation from college, she began her music teacher career at Scribner High School followed by moving to Hooper High School. While teaching in Hooper, she met her husband H. Orville Bergquist. They were married in June 1947 and moved to the Bergquist homestead in 1950. At this time, she was a homemaker and mother to three children including a foster daughter. While raising their children, she continued to substitute teach for music. She accompanied countless singers and also the Uehling Lions Club musical shows, the Uehling High School musicals and 4-H Music leader. Edna played for many weddings and funerals throughout the years. She was the choir director/organist at Elim Lutheran Church from marriage until she moved to Fremont. Edna continued using her musical talent while at Nye Square, playing for church and also other musical activities.

In 1971, she turned to teaching Special Education at Oakland-Craig schools and stayed until her retirement in 1989. In 1976, Orville and Edna built a home in Uehling and Edna remained there until February 2011 when she moved to Nye Square in Fremont.

Edna is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Orville; grandson, Dirk Bohling; foster daughter, Mary Zimmerman Bauer; sister, Ruth (Gale) Fitzwater; and brother, John (Agnes) Sutorius; in-laws, Harold (Margaret) Bergquist and Hazel (Martin) Olson.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Sonia) Bergquist of New York City and Tom (Kay) Bergquist of Lincoln; daughter, Jean (Allan) Bohling of Hooper. She is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one on the way.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Elim Lutheran Church near Swaburg, Nebraska. Burial will follow in the Elim Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 3, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

