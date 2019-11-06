August 9, 1941 – October 30, 2019
Preceded in death by daughter, Mary Sekera; sister, Eileen Mazour. Survived by children, Edward R. Sekera III (Monique) and Robert A. Sekera; five grandchildren, Eddie, Lainey, Maddie, Ellie, and Kalie.
Services were held Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by:
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 — www.heafeyheafey.com