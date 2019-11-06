{{featured_button_text}}

August 9, 1941 – October 30, 2019

Preceded in death by daughter, Mary Sekera; sister, Eileen Mazour. Survived by children, Edward R. Sekera III (Monique) and Robert A. Sekera; five grandchildren, Eddie, Lainey, Maddie, Ellie, and Kalie.

Services were held Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

