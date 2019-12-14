May 13, 1928—December 13, 2019
Edwin H. ‘Herb’ Nestander age, 91 of Fremont died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Dunklau Gardens.
Edwin Herbert (Herb) Nestander was born on May 13, 1928, died peacefully in his sleep on December 13, 2019. He was born in Omaha Nebraska to Edwin J. and Martha (Kurtz) Nestander. He married the love of his life Alene (Hawley) Nestander on February 5, 1949. (70 years) Herb enlisted in the Navy after graduation from Benson High School in 1947. He attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and Stanford University.
He was the President and later owner of Radio Equipment Company until he retired. He traveled to many countries with his wife and enjoyed time with his family at their lake home until the flood of 2019. His hobbies included singing, wood turning and being the governor of the beach every year in Ixtapa Mexico for the last 20 plus years. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying (and crash landing once in a corn field) and was a member of Shrine Club and DeMolay Knights of Omaha.
Proceeded in death by his parents Edwin and Martha Nestander, sister, Barbara Razee, son, Mark A. Nestander, son, Daniel W. Nestander and a baby grandson.
He was survived by his wife Alene, and his two daughters, Pamela J Mulliken (Jack), Cheri L. Luff (Bob), brother Charles Nestander (Doris), daughter-in-laws Dorene Nestander, Janet Nestander and grandchildren Stefanie Scearcy, Jennifer Baker, Robert Mulliken, Kristin Nestander, Michelle Knisely, Dr. Matthew Nestander, Joshua Luff, Holli Luff, Kelsey Mulliken and Tyler Mulliken and several great grandchildren.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
The funeral will be 1pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. Visitation will be Monday with the family present from 4pm to 6pm at the funeral home.
