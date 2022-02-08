January 10, 1924 – February 5, 2022

Eileen C. Karmann, age 98, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Feb., 5, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Eileen was born Jan. 10, 1924, at Madison, Nebraska, to Harry and Catherine (Dieter) Jackson.

She was raised at Hancock, Iowa, and Oakland, Iowa, as a child. She moved to Nebraska City, Nebraska, in 1940. Eileen married Marvin L. Karmann on Nov. 20, 1945, at Nebraska City. They moved to Fremont in 1950. She worked for the Lazy G Café in Fremont for 15 years, retiring from full-time work there in 1986 and then worked part-time there after that.

Eileen was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and St. Joan of Arc Circle, Catholic Daughters of America, and the Starlighters Square Dance Club. Eileen had a giving heart and gave regularly to St. Jude, Boys Town, Siena Francis House and to people in need through local charities. She volunteered with the Red Cross at the hospital in Fremont and also did volunteer work at the Low Income Ministry in Fremont. Eileen worked the election board in Dodge County for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Patricia McCabe.

She is survived by her sons, Gary Karmann of Omaha, Steven (Linda) Karmann of Omaha, Richard Karmann of Fremont, Kenneth (LeAnn) Karmann of Omaha, Gregory (Catheryn) Karmann of Fremont, and Christopher Karmann of Fremont; daughter, Sandra (Wayne) Gilsdorf of Omaha; son-in-law, Roger McCabe of Omaha; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 soon-to-be great-great-grandchild.

The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.