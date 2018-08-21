Eileen Dahlheim

Sept. 27, 1920 – Aug. 20, 2018
Eileen Ann Scheinost Dahlheim, 97 years, formerly of North Bend, passed away on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. She was born on Sept. 27, 1920, in Creighton to Tony Scheinost and Albie Dobry Scheinost.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents, Tony and Albie Scheinost; and brother, Don Scheinost.
Eileen is survived by her sons, Gary (Diane) of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Robert “Bob” (Jeanne) of North Bend; six grandchildren, Suzanne Johns, Wendy Hart, Andria Mann, Alex Dahlheim, Brett Dahlheim and Ashley Dahlheim; 13 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Norma Hamilton and Evelyn Winkleman of North Bend; her nieces and nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Moser Funeral Home in North Bend. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, with family and relatives. Burial will follow at North Bend Cemetery. Lunch will follow the burial at the Masonic Lodge in North Bend, located at 11th and Locust.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the family for a charity yet to be determined
