August 25, 1948 – February 5, 2023

Eileen J. McDermitt, 74, of Lincoln died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Born Aug. 25, 1948, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Harold and Coletta (Heimann) Pfeifer. Member of Cathedral of the Risen Christ.

Survived by her siblings, Shirley Allen, Jim (Laurie) Pfeifer, Bill (Judy) Pfeifer, Michael (Helen) Pfeifer, Tom (Vicki) Pfeifer, Ken (Rhonda) Pfeifer, Mary Ann (Kurt) Oehlrich, Joe (Mary Beth) Pfeifer, Jeff (Linda) Pfeifer, Sue (Scott) Krueger, Mark (Kathleen) Pfeifer, Christine (Dustin) Limmer, Linda (Lonnie) Mulder; and many nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Larry Allen.

Visitation 1-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to Dreamweaver Foundation.