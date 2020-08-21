× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 12, 1924 – August 17, 2020

Elaine Kathryn (Eichner) Larsen, 95, of Blair passed away Aug. 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 24, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, beginning at 9 a.m.

Elaine Kathryn Eichner was born to John and Mathilda (Huebner) Eichner on Oct. 12, 1924, on a farm near Papillion, Nebraska. She attended a one-room country school, and a Lutheran parochial school in Papillion. She graduated from Papillion High School in 1941. During World War II, she was “drafted” to help her widowed father on his dairy farm while her brother was in the army.

Elaine moved to Blair in 1950, when she married Russell W. Larsen. To this union three sons were born: Richard, Robert and Larry. During their marriage she was actively involved in the family businesses of farming, dairying and real estate.

She was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Blair and served as a Stephen Minister.