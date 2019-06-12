Elaine M. Jirovsky 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Elaine M. Jirovsky × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} July 13, 1929 - June 10, 2019 Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox Sign Up! I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Elaine M. Jirovsky Celebrate the life of: Elaine M. Jirovsky Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight Which season are you? AP promotion spotlight Who's your TV mom? Print Ads Hair COST CUTTERS - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Sale SEARS - FREMONT/LOCAL - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Cleaning QUALITY DRY CLEANERS - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Office NE PRESS - SALVAGE WAREHOUSE - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 Fitness FREMONT FAMILY YMCA - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Office PREMIER STAFFING - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 Home WIESE PLUMBING & EXCAVATING - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 Car JENSEN TIRE & AUTO - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 Construction Storm Drywall - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?