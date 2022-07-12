Elaine M. Wiseman

October 24, 1947 – July 4, 2022

Elaine M. Wiseman, age 74, of Fremont died Monday, July 4, 2022, at home.

Elaine was born Oct. 24, 1947, in St. Francis, Kansas, to Edwin and LaVera Beringer. She was raised there and graduated from St. Francis High School. Elaine married James A. Wiseman on April 17, 1966, at Salem Lutheran Church near St. Francis. The couple lived in several communities in Kansas and Colorado before moving to Minden in 1979 to open J & E Auto Parts Store. The couple sold the store and moved to Fremont in 1990. Elaine worked for R.J.'s Auto Parts and Carquest before retiring.

Elaine was a member of Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont and the Fremont Eagles Auxiliary. Her favorite activity was going to her grandchildren's activities.

Survivors: daughter, Carol (special friend Joe Kinning) of Fremont; son, Jon (Jen) Wiseman of Fremont; grandsons, Garrett and Cody; siblings, Larry (Brenda) Beringer, Alice Raile, Karen (Allen) Wright.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband James in 2015 and her parents.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Francis, Kansas. A lunch will follow the service. Memorials are suggested to FurEver Home. (www.fetchingfureverhomes.org)

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of local arrangements.

