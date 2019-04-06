April 2, 1930 – April 1, 2019
Elaine Maxine Gregg, age 88, of Fremont passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at her residence.
Elaine was born in Bancroft on April 2, 1930, to Adolph and Gertrude Brummond.
She has worked at Hinky Dinky, Goodwill, and Walmart. Elaine truly loved spending time with her family, as well as gardening, playing cards, auctions, and especially her dogs Pennie and Scotty.
Survived by her daughters, Sandra Husar of Oakland, Linda Morton of Lincoln; son, Warren E. (Donna Bye) Gregg of Sioux City, Iowa; grandchildren, Jackie Marshall of Rantoul, Illinois, Marsha (Jared) Sampson of Fremont, Michelle (Jim) Dutton of Lincoln, Mark (Lisa) Morton of Genoa, Bryan (Misty) Morton of Lincoln, Warren M. (Katie Weber) Gregg of Sioux City, Misty (Scott) Quinn of Sioux City, Luke (Jessica) Nixa of Akron, Iowa, and Erica Chandler of Fayetteville, Arkansas; sister, Lenora (Brian) Simmons of Wasilla, Alaska; sisters-in-law, Marge Brummond of Litchfield, Minnesota, Irene Brummond of Omaha, and Judy Brummond of Omaha.
Preceded in death by her husband, Warren L. Gregg; her infant son, Dennis Gregg; grandson, Joel Gregg; sons-in-law, John Husar and Conrad Morton.
Memorials have been established to the FurEver Home for Pets (236 W. 6th St. Fremont, Nebraska).
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Rev. Mark Eldal will be officiating.