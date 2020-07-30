Elaine R. Garms
April 11, 1922—July 29, 2020
Elaine R. Garms, age 98, of Scribner died Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the Hooper Care Center
Elaine was born April 11, 1922 to Fred and Laura ‘Wegner’ Dames. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church by Rev. R.M. Nierman on April 22, 1922 and confirmed on August 18, 1935 by Rev. Val Kern at the same church. Elaine attended school at District 25 and later went to Beauty School to become a beauty operator.
Elaine married Werner Garms on August 12, 1948 by Pastor G.W. Lobeck at Trinity. They lived on a farm northwest of Scribner and moved into Scribner in 1975 due to Werner’s stroke. Having joined St. Peter Lutheran Church, Elaine and Werner were custodians at the church for many years, even though Werner was handicapped due to the stroke. She was very active in the Ladies Aide, LWML, Altar Guild, quilting, choir and she also taught Sunday School. She also loved gardening.
Survivors looking forward to the resurrection are a daughter, Debbie and husband Tony Reilly, a grandson Alexi all of Englewood, Colorado as well as many nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Werner in 2007, a son Douglas in 1971, sister Laurene (Vernon) Wollberg, sisters-in-law Thelma Garms, Elvira (Victor) Horst and Luella (Herbert) Rink.
The funeral will be 10am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner (masks suggested). The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm to 7pm at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel (masks are strongly suggested). Memorials are suggested to the Church.
Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.