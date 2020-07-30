× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elaine R. Garms

April 11, 1922—July 29, 2020

Elaine R. Garms, age 98, of Scribner died Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the Hooper Care Center

Elaine was born April 11, 1922 to Fred and Laura ‘Wegner’ Dames. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church by Rev. R.M. Nierman on April 22, 1922 and confirmed on August 18, 1935 by Rev. Val Kern at the same church. Elaine attended school at District 25 and later went to Beauty School to become a beauty operator.

Elaine married Werner Garms on August 12, 1948 by Pastor G.W. Lobeck at Trinity. They lived on a farm northwest of Scribner and moved into Scribner in 1975 due to Werner’s stroke. Having joined St. Peter Lutheran Church, Elaine and Werner were custodians at the church for many years, even though Werner was handicapped due to the stroke. She was very active in the Ladies Aide, LWML, Altar Guild, quilting, choir and she also taught Sunday School. She also loved gardening.

Survivors looking forward to the resurrection are a daughter, Debbie and husband Tony Reilly, a grandson Alexi all of Englewood, Colorado as well as many nieces and nephews.