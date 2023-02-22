January 15, 1932—February 21, 2023

Elaine R. Walla, 91, of Linwood, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. She was born at home near Linwood to Jerry and Marie (Frana) Kracman.

Elaine graduated from Linwood High School in 1949. She married LaVern Walla on April 19, 1950, at Linwood. He passed away May 13, 1973. She raised her children and worked at the Corner Café in North Bend. Elaine was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in North Bend, the Presbyterian Women and ZCBJ Lodge in Morse Bluff.

Elaine is survived by her sons, Larry (Deborah) Walla of Linwood, Darwin (Denise) Walla and Eugene (Paula) Walla, all of Morse Bluff, Nebraska; daughter, Susan Walla of New Knoxville, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Delmar Kracman; and infant sister, Mary Frances Kracman.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the United Presbyterian Church in North Bend. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be at Killian Cemetery, Morse Bluff.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649, 402-652-8159.