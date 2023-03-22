February 24, 1934 – March 20, 2023

Elaine Ruth (Buresh) Pokorny was born Feb. 24, 1934, and passed to her eternal home on March 20, 2023.

Elaine was preceded in death by husband, Benjamin Pokorny.

She is survived by children, Karen (Kirk) Kavan, Laurie (Jim) Martens, Janette (Doug) Stuart, and Jim (Lisa), and their families, which include seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont. Pastor Jeremy Stine will be officiating.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Interment at Czech Presbyterian Cemetery, Wahoo.

Memorials to Fremont Alliance Church or Assure Women’s Center, Omaha.

