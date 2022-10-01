April 9, 1931 – September 29, 2022

Elayne M. Echtenkamp, age 91, of Fremont died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Elayne was born April 9, 1931, in Holdrege, Nebraska, to Wilfred and Bernice (Hunnicutt) Borg. The family moved to Fremont when she was 5 years old. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1949. Elayne married Earl Echtenkamp on July 23, 1950, at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. Elayne worked various jobs early in her marriage, including the Telephone Company and candling eggs at Babendure’s. When her PTA days were over, she was one of the day shift moms at the Dairy Queen. She thoroughly enjoyed being at the center of the high school hangout.

She was best known for her incomparable sense of humor, gentle soul and her sweet smile. She frequently baked her specialties, German chocolate and carrot cakes. Many of these were gifts to friends and family members. The coffee pot was always on in Elayne’s kitchen and neighbors visited regularly to chat around the kitchen table. Elayne had a love of music, piano and singing, as well as bowling and playing bridge. She looked forward to visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors: children, Sandi McMahon of Fremont, Gordie Echtenkamp of Dallas, Texas, Lynn Johnson of Folsom, California; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Borg of Peoria, Arizona; chosen family, Julie and Dondi Eckert.

In remembrance of Elayne, contributions may be made to: Methodist Fremont Health Foundation for Hospice in memory of Elayne Echtenkamp, 450 E. 23rd St, Fremont, NE 68025.

A private family celebration of life will be held in remembrance of Earl and Elayne Echtenkamp on a future date in October. Private burial will be held in Memorial Cemetery.

