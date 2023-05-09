There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends Thursday, May 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Celebration of Life service will be Friday, May 12, at 2 p.m., also at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont with a flag presentation at the funeral home. Private burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery north of Hooper. Memorials may be directed to the family.