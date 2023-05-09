April 7, 1937—May 6, 2023
Eldon E. Schulenberg, age 86, of Hooper died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends Thursday, May 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Celebration of Life service will be Friday, May 12, at 2 p.m., also at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont with a flag presentation at the funeral home. Private burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery north of Hooper. Memorials may be directed to the family.
