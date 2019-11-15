Eldon K. Villwok

Eldon K. (Hound) Villwok
March 18, 1944 – November 13, 2019
Born in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Ernest and LaVerle (Whidden) Villwok. Lived in the Cedar Bluffs area until 1961 when he joined the Army, spent the next three years in Germany, returning back to Fremont in 1964. Worked for Magnus Metal for four years, then Hormel Foods for 37 years, retiring in 2006. Eldon and his wife Rita own 52nd St. Storage and the former Hound Collectibles for 18 years in Fremont.
Besides his family, his next love was hunting and fishing. His kids nicknamed him the Goose Slayer.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Henry and Ray; sister, Sheila Fritzinger.
Survived by his wife Rita; brother, Veryl of West Point; children, Jim (Doni) Villwok of Rowlett, Texas, John (Lisa) Villwok of Blair, Brian (Dana) Villwok of Fremont; stepson, Mike Gaughen of Omaha; seven grandchildren, Alexis, Caleb, Ethan, Jade, Drake, Ryker, Kyle Gaughen.
The family will announce a date for family and friends to gather and share stories as they celebrate Eldon's life.