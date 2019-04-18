{{featured_button_text}}

January 14, 1942—April 16, 2019

Eleanor Erickson, age 77, of Bennington died April 16, 2019.

Survived by children, Bret and Lisa of Fremont, Greg of Bennington, Joel and Heidi of Pierce, and Mara and Ken Breithaupt of Verdigre; six grandchildren; sisters, Susan Kennedy of Georgia, Maxine (Les) Ray of Tekamah, and Marge Nielsen of Davenport; brother, Mike (Regina) Bailey of Georgia.

The memorial service is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Elkhorn funeral home. Private inurnment. Memorials to the Bennington Library or the Verdigre Library. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 W. Maple Rd., 402-289-2222

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Eleanor Erickson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments