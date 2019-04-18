January 14, 1942—April 16, 2019
Eleanor Erickson, age 77, of Bennington died April 16, 2019.
Survived by children, Bret and Lisa of Fremont, Greg of Bennington, Joel and Heidi of Pierce, and Mara and Ken Breithaupt of Verdigre; six grandchildren; sisters, Susan Kennedy of Georgia, Maxine (Les) Ray of Tekamah, and Marge Nielsen of Davenport; brother, Mike (Regina) Bailey of Georgia.
The memorial service is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Elkhorn funeral home. Private inurnment. Memorials to the Bennington Library or the Verdigre Library. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
