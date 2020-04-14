Elinor D. Christian
February 8, 1927 – April 10, 2020
Elinor D. Christian, age 93, of Fremont died Friday, April 10, 2020, at home.
Elinor was born Feb. 8, 1927, in Omaha. She was raised by her parents Delbert and Lena (Mitties) Wallace in Fremont. She attended elementary school in Inglewood and Fremont High School. After her schooling, Elinor worked at Babendure Egg Company, which is where she met Richard Christian. They were married May 1, 1946, in Fremont. They continued to live in Fremont and raise their family and during this time she also worked at the Dodge County Community Hospital, Miles' & Hansen's Nurseries, in-home childcare and home health care. She also volunteered at Salvation Army, Low Income Ministries and other local non-profits.
Over the years Elinor has opened her heart and home to many, quickly becoming recognized as a neighborhood mom and grandma.
Survivors: son, Bill (Rose) Christian of Fremont; daughter, Leann (Kip) Christofferson of Hooper; faithful dog, Willie; grandchildren, Julie (Hank) Muzney, Andrew (Michele) Kallio, James (Jeri) Kallio, Charity (Rich) Oliva, Dan Scott, Shawn (Fred) Newill, Janita (Paul Dixon) Jacob, Tasha (Kevin) Kreikemeier, Rhea (Nick) Rider, Kaily (Josh) Anstey, Faith (Curtis Hart) Christofferson; 26 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Elinor was preceded in death by her husband in 1992, daughter Carol Kallio in 2012, and her siblings.
A controlled visitation (following Directed Health Measures for Dodge County) will be Wednesday, April 15, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private family burial will be in Ridge Cemetery. The family will have a public celebration for Elinor when restrictions have been lifted. Memorials are suggested to the Dodge County Humane Society or FurEver Home (https:/www.fetchingfureverhomes.org/).
