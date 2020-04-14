Elinor D. Christian

Elinor was born Feb. 8, 1927, in Omaha. She was raised by her parents Delbert and Lena (Mitties) Wallace in Fremont. She attended elementary school in Inglewood and Fremont High School. After her schooling, Elinor worked at Babendure Egg Company, which is where she met Richard Christian. They were married May 1, 1946, in Fremont. They continued to live in Fremont and raise their family and during this time she also worked at the Dodge County Community Hospital, Miles' & Hansen's Nurseries, in-home childcare and home health care. She also volunteered at Salvation Army, Low Income Ministries and other local non-profits.