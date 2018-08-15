Elisabeth "Elsie" Andersen

Jan. 20, 1922 – Aug. 7, 2018
Elisabeth M. “Elsie” Andersen, 96, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, formerly of Fremont, passed away in La Crosse on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
She was born Jan. 20, 1922, in Schinvelt, Netherlands. Her parents were Johann and Rosa (Kapusta) Fabian. She came to the United States in 1947 and became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1952. Elsie was married on June 6, 1947, to Dan Andersen in Hiawatha, Kansas. Dan was a partner in Andersen Brothers Motor Service in Fremont and later became owner-operator of Andersen and Son Motor Service in Fremont.
During her working years in Fremont, Elsie worked for JC Penney and Gail’s Ladies Clothing store.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Dan, in April of 1992. She also was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Gertrude, and brother, Erik.
She moved to La Crosse in 2014 to be close to her son Garry and family.
She is survived by her son, Garry and wife Sandy of La Crosse; and two grandchildren, Pamela of Chicago and David (fiancé Paulina) of Roscoe, Illinois.
The funeral service is to be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Visitation at the mortuary will be on Aug. 19 (Sunday) from 4 to 6 p.m. with additional visitation one hour before the funeral service. After the funeral service, lunch will be catered in the Ludvigsen Mortuary.
The committal will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska, on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the organization of your choice.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.