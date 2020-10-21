July 8, 1937 – October 18, 2020

Elizabeth “Betty” T. Siemek, 83 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Nye Legacy after a battle with cancer. She was born on July 8, 1937, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to William and Doris (Winslow) Gregorius.

Betty graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in Columbus, Nebraska, on May 22, 1955. Betty married Gerald Siemek on April 23, 1957, and they shared 63 years of marriage. She was a seamstress for Pendleton and JP Originals. She was also employed by Campbell’s Soup Company, Hammond & Stephens, and Brumco. Betty loved to cook, sew (especially purses), spend time at Terry’s cabin and truly loved her family.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Gerald; sons, Terry Siemek of Schuyler, Nebraska, Bill (Jill) Siemek of Fremont; daughters, Cindy Siemek of Fremont, Linda Hensel of West Point, Nebraska, Sandy (Kirt) Verbeek of Fremont, Stacey (Kirk ) Click of Fremont; sister, Joan Tooley of Columbus; 14 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tracey Siemek; brother, Jim Gregorius; son-in-law, Kurt Hensel; and great-granddaughter, Maria.