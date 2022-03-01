 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ella Nunn Ford Watt Petersen

  • 0
Ella Nunn Ford Watt Petersen

Ella Nunn Ford Watt Petersen

Ella Nunn Ford Watt Petersen

Ella Nunn Ford Watt Petersen, 91 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend, Nebraska. The Rev. Lawson Short will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend, Nebraska. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the North Bend Senior Center, North Bend Fire and Rescue, and Project Wish with the Fremont Health Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at: mosermorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Kyiv braces for 'major assault'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News