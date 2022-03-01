Ella Nunn Ford Watt Petersen

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend, Nebraska. The Rev. Lawson Short will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend, Nebraska. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska.