Ella Nunn Ford Watt Petersen
Ella Nunn Ford Watt Petersen, 91 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend, Nebraska. The Rev. Lawson Short will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend, Nebraska. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the North Bend Senior Center, North Bend Fire and Rescue, and Project Wish with the Fremont Health Foundation.
