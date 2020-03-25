Ellen Elvera Walker

April 30, 1921 – March 22, 2020
Ellen Elvera (Peterson) Walker was born April 30, 1921, to Rognar and Edith Peterson at their farm home in rural Burt County, Nebraska. She passed away March 22, 2020, at Carter Place in Blair, Nebraska, at the age of 98 years.
Elvera graduated from Tekamah High School in 1939 and attended Wayne State College. She married Roland Walker, of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Jan. 24, 1942. Three children were born to them: Trudy, Jim and Janelle.
On April 16, 1933, Elvera was baptized at Tekamah First Baptist Church. She remained an active member there for 87 years. Her faith was very important to her, as she served as a Sunday School teacher, Girls Guild leader and held offices in the local, association and state levels of the American Baptist Women’s Society. She was the church secretary for 25 years, Sunday School secretary/treasurer from 1966 to 2016 (50 years) and church clerk from 1971 to 2011 (40 years).
Elvera’s many other activities were varied. She participated in Bible Study groups, two extension clubs, Knitting Club, Pinochle Club and Country Birthday Club. She was a 4-H leader, a 50+ member of Eastern Star, a secretary of Jobs Daughters, and was the secretary to several bowling leagues.
After the death of her husband, Elvera worked at the Department of Health and Human Services, retiring in 2001, on her 80th birthday, after 28 years of employment. She received the Admiralship in the Nebraska Navy. Her hobbies were many and included quilting, fancy work, knitting, crafts, bowling, reading and traveling. She traveled many miles and went to many events with her special friend, Jim Chatt of Tekamah, for many years after the deaths of their spouses.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Walker; parents, Rognar and Edith Peterson; sisters, Irene Feuerbacher and Clara Ann Tennis; brother, R.A. Peterson; special friend, Jim Chatt.
She is survived by her children, Trudy (Clarence) Reiss of North Bend, Nebraska, Jim (Joyce) Walker of Surprise, Arizona, Janelle (Dan) Myers of Riverdale, Nebraska; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Doris Amis of Grants Pass, Oregon; many nieces and nephews.
The Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We ask that you share any memories or condolences to the Tribute Wall of Elvera’s obituary at www.pelanfuneralservices.com.
Memorials: Moses Merrill Camp and Conference Center, Chatt Center, Donor’s Choice.
