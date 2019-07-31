Ellen Hetrick

May 28, 1928 – July 27, 2019
Ellen Margaret Hetrick (Mortensen), 91, of San Antonio, Florida, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Heather Hills Health Care Center in New Port Richey, Florida.
Ellen was born May 28, 1928, in Fremont to Otto and Carla (Pederson) Mortensen. She married William (Bud) Hetrick on June 8, 1947. They moved to Omaha in 1956. Ellen and Bud loved to go ballroom dancing. Bud preceded her in death on July 10, 1994.
Ellen worked as a book keeper for Baxter auto in Omaha into her 70s. While working at Baxter, she met Glen Mohr. They had a passion for ballroom dancing and began a relationship until Glen passed away in June 2011.
Ellen is survived by her son, Gayle Hetrick of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters, Sandy (Bob) Lachtara of Orlando, Florida, and Connie (Rich) Vrchlavsky of San Antonio, Florida; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Ellen was preceded in death by parents; husband; and brother, George Mortensen.
The funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Rev. Bill Gepford officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at www.moserme morialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490