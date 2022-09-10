August 30, 1947 – September 8, 2022

Ellen Kay (Madsen) Eifert, age 75, of Fremont died Sept. 8, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens, Fremont, Nebraska.

Ellen Kay, daughter of Robert and Mabel Madsen, was born on Aug. 30, 1947, in Audubon, Iowa, and was baptized and confirmed at Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn, Iowa. Ellen was raised in the communities of Elk Horn and Kimballton, Iowa. She attended Kimballton Public School and then Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School District, graduating in 1965. Ellen attended and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Speech Pathology from Northeast Missouri State and her Master’s Degrees in Speech/Language Pathology and Early Childhood Education from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Ellen was employed as a Speech/Language Pathologist at Area Educational Agencies and Educational Service Units in Storm Lake, Iowa, the Iowa School for the Deaf and Carroll, Iowa; also worked for ESU in Fremont covering Dodge/Saunders county schools, Nebraska. Ellen lived in Omaha for many years.

On Aug. 9, 1980, Ellen married Gerald Timothy Eifert in Omaha, and they were married for 40 years. They were members of First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Ellen and Tim enjoyed their homes and loved to entertain family and friends. They traveled, enjoyed boating, camping, waterskiing and most of all caring for their Cocker Spaniels. Ellen was an excellent swimmer, earning her Red Cross Swimming Instructor certification and worked also as a lifeguard during college. She loved playing the piano, attending plays and concerts. Ellen was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1995. Her husband Tim was her primary caregiver until his death in September of 2020. Ellen persevered in all that she wanted to attain, especially her educational training. A strong faith helped her through the continuing progression of the MS disability along with the love and support of her husband and family.

Ellen is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Timothy Eifert and her parents.

Survivors include sister, Renee Madsen of Omaha; sisters and brother-in-law, Judy Soderberg of Knoxville, Tennessee, Nancy and Tom Buresh of McCook, Nebraska; and other family members.

Memorials are suggested to Mid America MS Chapter, 2020 W. 89th St., Suite 100, Leawood, KS 66206 or First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military, Fremont, NE 68025.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

