January 10, 1931 – May 14, 2022

Ellen R. Haney, age 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born Jan. 10, 1931, in Fremont to John and Julia (Markey) Lass.

Ellen grew up near Fremont and attended Dodge County School District 5 and the 9th grade at St. Patrick’s School, and then graduated from Fremont Senior High School. She went on to receive her LPN in Colorado. She worked as a nurse from 1948 to 1965. She married George Irvin Haney on Dec. 20, 1965, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. They farmed near Fremont until retirement. George preceded her in death Aug. 10, 2002.

Ellen was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, her neighborhood coffee club and helped with her two grandchildren, Amber and Dylan Haney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband George.

Survived by son, George P. (Lori) Haney of Fremont; grandchildren, Amber Haney-Smith and Dylan Haney; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Braxton Smith.

Ellen’s wishes were to donate her body to the University of Nebraska Anatomical Board in Omaha.

There are no services planned at this time.

