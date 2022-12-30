 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ellen R. Osborn

  • 0
Ellen R. Osborn

Ellen R. Osborn

February 16, 1942 - December 27, 2022

Ellen R. Osborn, age 80, of Scribner died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Ellen worked in Fremont at Sid Dillon Chevrolet for over 25 years.

Survivors: children, Mitch (Kay) Osborn of Norfolk, Shelly (Dave) Dahl of Scribner, Bill (Kathy) Osborn of Tilden, Kristi (Paul) Sendgraff of Fremont, Nick (Lyndsay) Osborn of Hooper; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Svec of Scribner and Rita Olin of Kearney; brothers, Robert (Beverly) Dillon of Cary, North Carolina, Bill (Vicki) Dillon of Springfield; brother-in-law, Gilbert Morfeld of Stanton.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; infant children, Julie Ann and Bradley; sisters, Roberta Morfeld and Jean Howard; brothers-in-law, Elden Svec and John Olin; and great-grandson, Oliver Swanz.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. Lunch will follow the Mass, with burial scheduled for 2 p.m. at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery in rural Howells. A memorial will be established at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 1, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner. A wake service open to the public will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Lawrence.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan’s rural trains battle for survival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News