Ellen R. Osborn
February 16, 1942 - December 27, 2022
Ellen R. Osborn, age 80, of Scribner died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Ellen worked in Fremont at Sid Dillon Chevrolet for over 25 years.
Survivors: children, Mitch (Kay) Osborn of Norfolk, Shelly (Dave) Dahl of Scribner, Bill (Kathy) Osborn of Tilden, Kristi (Paul) Sendgraff of Fremont, Nick (Lyndsay) Osborn of Hooper; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Svec of Scribner and Rita Olin of Kearney; brothers, Robert (Beverly) Dillon of Cary, North Carolina, Bill (Vicki) Dillon of Springfield; brother-in-law, Gilbert Morfeld of Stanton.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; infant children, Julie Ann and Bradley; sisters, Roberta Morfeld and Jean Howard; brothers-in-law, Elden Svec and John Olin; and great-grandson, Oliver Swanz.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. Lunch will follow the Mass, with burial scheduled for 2 p.m. at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery in rural Howells. A memorial will be established at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 1, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner. A wake service open to the public will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Lawrence.
