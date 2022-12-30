Ellen R. Osborn

Survivors: children, Mitch (Kay) Osborn of Norfolk, Shelly (Dave) Dahl of Scribner, Bill (Kathy) Osborn of Tilden, Kristi (Paul) Sendgraff of Fremont, Nick (Lyndsay) Osborn of Hooper; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Svec of Scribner and Rita Olin of Kearney; brothers, Robert (Beverly) Dillon of Cary, North Carolina, Bill (Vicki) Dillon of Springfield; brother-in-law, Gilbert Morfeld of Stanton.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. Lunch will follow the Mass, with burial scheduled for 2 p.m. at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery in rural Howells. A memorial will be established at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 1, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner. A wake service open to the public will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Lawrence.