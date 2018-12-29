January 9, 1920 – December 27, 2018
Elmer H. Katt, age 98, of Herman died Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Elmer was born Jan. 9, 1920, to John and Emma (Bohling) Katt at Herman, Nebraska. Elmer grew up on the family farm near Herman and later on an acreage in Winslow. He graduated the 10th grade from Winslow Public Schools.
Elmer worked for the manufacturer of the B-26 bomber until he was drafted into the Army. He was sent to the European Theater during World War II as a replacement and was assigned to the 42nd Rainbow infantry division. After serving 18 months overseas he returned to the States in 1946 and received his honorable discharge.
Elmer returned to the family farm, and married Norma Hokamp on Aug. 21, 1949, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Arlington. They continued living and working on the family farm. Elmer was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hooper. He was a life member of Hooper/Winslow VFW Post 10535, served on the local school board and was active with his son's 4-H club and FFA activities.
Survivors: wife, Norma of Fremont; sons, Loren(Marcile) Katt of Gretna, Richard (Sharon) Katt of Lincoln and Jon (Jean) Katt of Herman; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Hilda Wittman and Orletha Katt.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery with Military Honors by the Hooper/Winslow VFW Post 10535 and Hooper American Legion Post 18. Visitation is Sunday from 2-6 p.m. with the family present from 2-4 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
