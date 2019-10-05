March 9, 1927—October 2, 2019
Elna I. Victor, age 92, of Bennington passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Ridgewood Retirement Community in Bennington.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clifford, parents, six sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mrs. Gary (Gayle) Rasmussen of Wahoo, Mrs. Walter (Ronda) Kennedy of Stanton; son, Bradley (Robyn) Victor of Bennington; two brothers, Gene (Margaret) Baier of Omaha, Dennis (Carrol) Baier of Wayne; 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to Serene Hospice or Lutheran Family Services.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont.
The funeral service will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880