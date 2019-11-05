Elsie L. Booze

September 17, 1923- November 2, 2019
Elsie Louise Booze, 96, of Fremont passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, in Fremont. She was born Sept. 17, 1923, in Dodge, Nebraska, to Karl and Sarah (Schlote) Krause. She grew up in Hooper and married Kenneth Carl Booze on Sept. 22, 1941, in Ponca. They had six children.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by daughter, Glenyce Opfer of Omaha; sons, Ronald (Diana) Booze of Beemer, Kenneth (Nancy) Booze of Valley, Roger Booze of Valley, and Ty (Cindy) Booze of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, three sisters, husband Kenneth, daughter Paulette, and granddaughter Angela Booze.
The family invites you to come share memories on Saturday, Nov.9, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church located at 538 W. 16th St. Fremont, NE 68025. We will be having a short prayer service at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary, then a luncheon following until 4 p.m.