Elsie M. Burke

August 19, 1947 – May 25, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, George and Jessie Miller; four brothers; and two sisters.
Survived by: daughters, Patricia Sieler, Cynthia (Sheldon) Proell; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery (Bonner Springs, Kansas).
Flowers may be sent to Alden-Harrington Funeral Home (Bonner Springs, Kansas).
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.
Braman Mortuary – 72nd Street Chapel
1702 N. 72 St.
Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-2171
To send flowers to the family of Elsie Burke, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.