Elsie M. Burke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 19, 1947 – May 25, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George and Jessie Miller; four brothers; and two sisters.

Survived by: daughters, Patricia Sieler, Cynthia (Sheldon) Proell; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery (Bonner Springs, Kansas).

Flowers may be sent to Alden-Harrington Funeral Home (Bonner Springs, Kansas).

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary – 72nd Street Chapel

1702 N. 72 St.

Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-2171

To send flowers to the family of Elsie Burke , please visit Tribute Store.