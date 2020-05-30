Elsie M. Burke
View Comments

Elsie M. Burke

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Elsie M. Burke

August 19, 1947 – May 25, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George and Jessie Miller; four brothers; and two sisters.

Survived by: daughters, Patricia Sieler, Cynthia (Sheldon) Proell; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery (Bonner Springs, Kansas).

Flowers may be sent to Alden-Harrington Funeral Home (Bonner Springs, Kansas).

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary – 72nd Street Chapel

1702 N. 72 St.

Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-2171

To send flowers to the family of Elsie Burke, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News