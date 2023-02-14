January 31, 1942 – February 9, 2023

Elsie M. Saunders, 81, of Fremont died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens with her family by her side.

Elsie was born on Jan. 31, 1942, in Colome, South Dakota, to Lyle A. and Hazel M. (Barnett) Kyler. She grew up in Winner, South Dakota, with her nine brothers and sisters. On Jan. 12, 1962, Elsie married the love of her life, Thomas O. Saunders, in Lake Manawa, Iowa. The two settled in Fremont where they raised their two children, Mericke Christensen and John Saunders.

In 1978, Elsie completed her GED and went on to earn a certificate in practical nursing from Metropolitan Technical Community College in 1980. Elsie dedicated two decades of her life to nursing and spent time in various departments of the Fremont hospital including pediatrics, med-surg, laboratory, and assisted living.

Elsie lived a life of service and dedicated many years to numerous organizations including Girl Scouts, Salvation Army, The Banquet at First Lutheran Church, Habitat for Humanity, and LifeHouse. Elsie and her husband also opened their home and hosted foreign exchange college students. Elsie never knew a stranger and always welcomed everyone with open arms.

Adventure also filled Elsie’s days. She loved traveling and was part of the Good Sam Camping Club. Elsie traveled to many places including Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and all over the United States. Her love for travel influenced her knack for cooking, and she could often be found in the kitchen whipping up new dishes to share with her family and friends. She also loved to spoil her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Mericke Christensen; and her son, John Saunders; special niece, April (Jim) Kardisco, who was like a daughter to Elsie; siblings, James (Gina) Kyler, Eunice Cole, Sharon (Don Etherington) Totten, Carol Zvorak, and Nila (Dave) Lively; brothers-in-law, Lyle Saunders and Gaylord (Pat) Saunders; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Floyd) Harriger, Judie Kyler, and Linda Saunders; grandchildren, Ashley (Justin) Johnstone, Brad (Jen) Christensen, Steven Stearns, Chrissy Blahak, Samantha (Mike) Bohanan, Kim (Eric McDunn) Blahak, and Zach Blahak; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Piper Johnstone, Kyle, Lakota, and Wilbur Stearns, Payden Blahak, and Bella Sulley and Beckham McDunn; close friends, Butch (Roseann) Walker, Betty Walker, Ryu Ito, and Kory (Carolie) Rozell; and many nieces and nephews.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Susan; parents-in-law, John and Dorothy Saunders; brothers, Willard, Roger, and Leroy Kyler; sister, Vada Kyler; brothers-in-law, Billy and Gary Saunders, Darrell Orel, and Sam Cole; and sister-in-law, Pat Rolf.

Although a light has been extinguished in the lives of her family and friends, her loved ones find comfort in knowing that Elsie lived life to the fullest and enjoyed a lifetime that overflowed with family, friends, travel, and adventure that resulted in lasting memories that will be retold for generations.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490