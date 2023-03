January 31, 1942—February 9, 2023

Elsie M. Saunders, 81, of Fremont died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens with her family by her side.

A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Hazel Keene Camp Lodge in Fremont.

Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard will be present for the service.

Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard.

