Elvera Scheppers

May 12, 1940 – Aug. 12, 2018
Elvera C. (Deppe) Scheppers, age 78, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, after battling cancer, at home surrounded by all of her children. Elvera was born May 12, 1940, in West Point to Elizabeth (Kaup) and Herman Deppe. Elvera worked as a CNA at West Point Memorial Hospital as a young woman and later in life at Southwest Health Center in Platteville. Elvera also earned a BA in Business Administration at The University of Wisconsin—Platteville in 1991.
Elvera married Gerald Scheppers on July 16, 1960. Early in their marriage they moved to Platteville, where they raised their seven children. Elvera’s love of children also led her to providing child care for many children in the neighborhood, and later, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During her time in Platteville, Elvera was an active member of St. Augustine University Parish. She served on the parish council, taught religious education classes, and participated as an instructor for RCIA (Right of Christian Initiation of Adults). She was a member of University of Wisconsin—Platteville Faculty Wives and volunteered with the hospital auxiliary to improve morale of hospital patients. Later in life, her strength and compassion could be seen as Gerald suffered from Parkinson’s and she dedicated her life to providing quality care for him. Elvera found great joy in drawing, sewing, knitting, playing bridge, along with seeing her children and grandchildren perform in sports or music.
Elvera is survived by her children and grandchildren: Jean (John) Graczkowski, Zach, Zoe, Emmy, and Maria of Ocala, Florida, Jessica (Tom) Hill, Jason, Alexandria, Ryan, Holly, and Jordan of Platteville, Jason (Maggie) Scheppers, Logan, Chandler and Jeremy of San Antonio, Texas, Jennifer (Ken) Holte, Jackson, Tanner and Justina of Plymouth, Minnesota, Jocelyn (Randy) Richardt, Andrew and Jacob of River Falls, Wisconsin, Tony Scheppers and Amber of Madison, Wisconsin, and Bethany (Paul) Deneen, Landon, Cora and Camille of Shell Lake, Wisconsin; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Margaret (Tom) Dermody, Mildred (Ed) Jankowski, Walter (Judy) Deppe, Dorothy (Don) Lawse, and Mary Deppe; and a close friend, Warren Reiser.
In addition to her parents, Elvera was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Scheppers; a sister, Anne (Ken) Mazur; and her brothers, Richard and John (survived by Nancy) Deppe.
The family would like to thank Melanie and Stacey from Hospice of Dubuque, along with the nurses at the Medical Associates Oncology Clinic.
