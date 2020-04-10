February 7, 1927 – April 8, 2020
Emagean E. Sevrean, age 93, of Fremont died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont.
Emagean Sevrean was born on Feb. 7, 1927, at Norfolk Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Glenn Reigle and Maude Jackson. At the age of 3, her father died and she stayed with her Grandma Reigle until 8 years of age. Her mother then married Ray Fickler and they moved to West Point, Nebraska, to start a business. Emagean then came to live with them in West Point. She graduated from West Point High School at 16. After that she became an apprentice at her mother’s beauty salon and attended beauty school in Lincoln, Nebraska. At 16, she was the youngest cosmetologist in the State of Nebraska.
She married the love of her life, Patrick Sevrean, on Feb. 1, 1948, at St. Mary’s Church in West Point. They started their married life in Scribner, and had two wonderful daughters, Glenda and Patrice. While living in Scribner, she was an active member of the St. Lawrence church. She sang in the choir, held several guild offices, and helped build a new church. She served on the search committee to find a doctor and start a clinic in Scribner. In 1960, she was a finalist in the Mrs. Nebraska contest.
During her year as a cosmetologist she had many home-based salons, and then finished her last 25 years at Younkers in Omaha.
In the ‘90s, she moved back to Fremont. Emagean loved to play cards, and belonged to several bridge clubs in Hooper, Scribner, Omaha, and Fremont and also was a member of the Tuesday Night Eagles Pitch club.
She is survived by her daughters, Glenda (David) Hingst, and Patrice (Erin) Byrne, five grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Wollberg, Patrick (Katie) Wagner, Josh (Megan) Hingst, Todd Wagner, Jaclyn (Josh) Cornett; stepgrandchildren, Kelly and Shannon Byrne; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Lois Von Seggern.
A controlled visitation (following Directed Health Measures for Dodge County) will be Monday, April 13, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A private family burial in the Scribner Cemetery will be Tuesday. A mass open to the public at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner will be held when restrictions have been lifted. Memorials may be directed to the family.
