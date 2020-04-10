× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 7, 1927 – April 8, 2020

Emagean E. Sevrean, age 93, of Fremont died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont.

Emagean Sevrean was born on Feb. 7, 1927, at Norfolk Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Glenn Reigle and Maude Jackson. At the age of 3, her father died and she stayed with her Grandma Reigle until 8 years of age. Her mother then married Ray Fickler and they moved to West Point, Nebraska, to start a business. Emagean then came to live with them in West Point. She graduated from West Point High School at 16. After that she became an apprentice at her mother’s beauty salon and attended beauty school in Lincoln, Nebraska. At 16, she was the youngest cosmetologist in the State of Nebraska.

She married the love of her life, Patrick Sevrean, on Feb. 1, 1948, at St. Mary’s Church in West Point. They started their married life in Scribner, and had two wonderful daughters, Glenda and Patrice. While living in Scribner, she was an active member of the St. Lawrence church. She sang in the choir, held several guild offices, and helped build a new church. She served on the search committee to find a doctor and start a clinic in Scribner. In 1960, she was a finalist in the Mrs. Nebraska contest.