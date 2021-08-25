Emery and Mary Johnson

October 20, 2020 and April 6, 2021
Emery D. Johnson, age 96, of Fremont passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Nye Pointe.
Emery was born June 21, 1924, to Walfred and Irene (Johnson) Johnson in Oakland. Emery attended and graduated from Oakland High School in May 1943. Emery entered into the Navy in June 1943 and served until April 1946, when he was honorably discharged. Emery married Mary Larson on Aug. 5, 1949, at Elim Swaburg Lutheran Church. To this union were born two children, Gerald and Katherine. Emery was employed with Northern Natural Gas Company for 32.5 years before retiring. Emery was a 50-year member of the American Legion. In 1990, Emery and Mary moved to Fremont.
Emery and Mary enjoyed mowing lawns for residents in Oakland in their early retirement. Emery enjoyed listening to Moostash Joe’s Polka Show on Sundays. Emery especially enjoyed spending time with his family, and drinking coffee with his friends at Hy-Vee. Emery was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Mary E. Johnson, age 92, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Nye Pointe, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born on June 26, 1928, to Harry C. and Helen E. (Koehler) Larson in rural Craig, Nebraska. Mary attended school at North Argo Country School for grades 1st-8th. She then attended Uehling High School and graduated in 1945. Following high school she worked as a bookkeeper at the Uehling Co-Op for five years. On Aug. 5, 1949, she married Emery Johnson at Elim Swaburg Lutheran Church. Mary and Emery resided in Oakland, where Mary worked for the Oakland Co-Op while raising her two children. In 1987, Mary retired from Farmers and Merchants National Bank in Oakland. In 1990, Mary and Emery moved to Fremont.
Mary was the oldest daughter of six children (three older brothers). This led to Mary taking charge when it came to family events, she always made sure everyone was taken care of and fed. Mary’s family was very important to her. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings and celebrating any and all special occasions. Mary and Emery enjoyed mowing lawns for residents in Oakland in their early retirement. Mary also enjoyed painting, hanging wallpaper and re-finishing furniture. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Emery and Mary are survived by their children, Gerald (Sandra) Johnson of Fremont, Katherine (Bruce) Goolsby of Elkhorn; sisters, Marjorie Davis, Mable Nelson; sister-in-law, Donna Larson; grandchildren, Dusty (Nikki Christensen) Menking, Andrew (Jen) Johnson, John (Kristin) Goolsby, Emily (Jameson) Wiebold; 8 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Nye Pointe, for their loving care and support of Emery and Mary.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Memorial services for Emery and Mary will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Sinai Lutheran Church.
Burial will take place at Argo Cemetery near Craig.